POST CABINET PRESS NOTES FOR MARCH 16th 2023

Members of Cabinet met on Thursday March 16th 2023 and discussed a number of matters of national importance as follows:
PUBLIC OFFICERS ON PROBATION
Cabinet discussed the Public Service Act and Labour code and agreed to review both later in the summer.
DRIVERS LICENCING SYSTEM
Cabinet noted that the Ministry of Communications, Works, Labour and Energy, MCWLE has approached the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organization (CTO) to prepare a costing for developing a Data and Cloud Policy.
PERMIT OF PERMANENT RESIDENCE
Cabinet approved the grant of Permit of Permanent Residence to the following persons;
On the basis of 5 years
Miss Dacia Marlecia BAIRD
On the basis of 8 years
Mr. Duleep Kishenchand CHEDDIE
Mr. Dudley BROWN
Miss Tajera Annastacia ANDERSON
Miss Althea JARRETT
Mr. Macius PIERRELUS
Mr. Meliek Anthonio RICHARDS
Miss Davine Shania JACKSON
Miss Wislande JEAN BAPTISTE
Miss Kadian Diane COLE and Mikayla Jessica COLE
Miss Ashaya Donna Kaye BROWN and Austin Jace MYERS
APPLICATION FOR LANDHOLDING LICENCE
Cabinet approved the granting of a landholding licence toElizabeth Cunningham Kinney and Andrew John Kinney, Jr., both of 26 Cape Fear Trail, Bald Head Island, NC 28461 U.S.A., a landholding licence to own 1ands, namely Block 12l04 Parcels 006 and 007 in the Beachettes Registration Section of Montserrat.
The Applicants would pay the fu1l landholding licence fee of $55,350,00 upon the grant of the licence.
WORK PERMIT APPLICATIONS
Cabinet approved a work permit for the following persons;
Quendi Geronimo Vargas Sanchez
Robert Dennis Bourdages
Jose Miguel Perez Cuevas
Claudine Jarrett
Wendis A. Perez-Cuevas
Shinella T. Blake
OECS LEGAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Cabinet noted an update from the Attorney General who recently attended the OECS Legal Affairs Committee. Discussions were held at the meeting on the Contingent Rights Bill, which will provide for ease of movement within the Economic Union for citizens of Protocol Member States. The OECS Standards Bill was also discussed.
Cabinet was informed that the setting up of a standards bureau in Montserrat is important, as Montserrat is the only jurisdiction in the OECS without such a bureau.
The Animal Health Bill and Plant Protection Bills were also discussed, and it was agreed that the OECS will advance, the approved CARICOM draft bills amended to address to how trade among OECS territories will be conducted.
VISIT OF SPEAKER SIR LINDSAY HOYLE
Cabinet noted the upcoming visit of the speaker of the UK House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle on March 31st 2023. While on island, he is expected to visit a number of ongoing projects to include the sites for the Hospital and Port Development Projects. Speaker Hoyle will also meet with Ministers, Members of the Opposition and the Honourable Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.