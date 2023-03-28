MONTSERRAT PASSENGER FERRY SERVICE – EASTER 2023

The Access Division, Office of the Premier, is pleased to inform the public that the M.V Deluxe ferry operation has been extended to Tuesday, April 11th 2023.
An Easter weekend special will also be in place between the period April 6th – April 11th 2023.
Travelers are asked secure their booking(s) by logging on to https://ferry.mniaccess.com contacting any of the ferry agents, as below:
- Montserrat: Reuel Hixon – 664 393 3508; and
- Antigua: D & J Forwarders – 268 779 0910 and 726 9133.
The fares for the Montserrat – Antigua – Montserrat service are as follows:
|Category
|One Way
|Return
|Easter Weekend Special (Return)
April 6th – April 11th
|Adult
|$275.00
|$550.00
|$425.00
|Child (3 – 12 years)
|$125.00
|$250.00
|$175.00
|Infant (<3 years)
|$30.00
|$50.00
|$50.00
All fares are quoted in Eastern Caribbean Dollars and are inclusive of Montserrat tax and charges
Customers are encouraged to monitor Radio Montserrat – ZJB and other local media platforms for up-to-date information during this period, but can also contact the Access Division for specific queries on 664-491-3378 or WhatsApp 664-392-3600.
We remain available to facilitate travel to and from Montserrat and thank you for your continued support.
Access Division
Office of the Premier