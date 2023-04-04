BNTF 10th Project Cycle Funds the Installation of Solar Systems in the St. Peters, Salem and Dental Clinics on Montserrat

Under the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) 10th Project Cycle, the BNTF in collaboration with the Department of Energy has successfully spearheaded the installation of solar systems on the Salem & St Peters Health Centres and the Dental Unit.
This milestone is in keeping with the Government of Montserrat Energy Policy to ensure that by 2030, Montserrat has:
“Reliable, low-cost, sustainable provision of energy services matched to the societal and development needs of the island.”
The solar systems will supply power 24/7 to the buildings so clinic functionality, dental procedures and access to digital records will not be disrupted in the event of power outages. The training of eleven local persons in the use and installation of solar photovoltaics (PV) will have a positive impact on the island. At the end of their training they will obtain the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioner (NABCEP) certification in the installation, inspection and maintenance of Solar PV systems.
As Montserrat progresses in its work to become energy efficient, there is tremendous benefit in building capacity in a pool of individuals with the necessary knowledge, skill and credibility to safely and efficiently install and commission systems for businesses and individuals across the island.
The Consultants, Green Solutions International SKI, had the vision to build a company that provides both training in certification and installation of Solar PV systems and the BNTF with assistance from CDB is delighted to have contracted them to provide this welcomed support to Montserrat’s Green Energy Initiatives.