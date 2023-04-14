THE MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE, LANDS, LANDS, HOUSING AND THE ENVIRONMENT LAUNCHES FIRST AGRICULTURE AND FISHERIES FORUM

The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment would like to cordially invite members of the public to our first Agriculture and Fisheries Forum. It will be held on Wednesday April 19th 2023 and in the Montserrat Cultural Centre Conference Room.
The forum seeks to update the public on upcoming activities – e.g. white potato project, plantain sucker propagation, soil analysis, fish aggregating devices – and policies around crop, livestock and fisheries production. A panel of the Ministry Technical Officers will lead the forum discussions, respond to questions and ideas related to the subjects discussed.
It is the intention of the Ministry to use this forum to get the public’s input on crop, livestock and fisheries production and develop solutions for highlighted challenges which will be presented at future public forums.
Subsequent forums will be divided by subject to fully commit the discussion to the respective sector. The public are encouraged to join us for a very productive and thought-provoking event.
Additional comments, ideas or concerns can be shared with Dr. Kevin Crooks, the Agriculture Development Specialist at the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment.
Email: crooksk@gov.ms
Phone: 1-664-491-2075
Department of Agriculture
The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment