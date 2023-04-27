Governor Sarah Tucker and Premier Joseph E. Farrell to represent Montserrat at the Coronation Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III

Her Excellency the Governor, Sarah Tucker departs for the UK on the evening of 27th April ahead of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort on 6th May and the Joint Ministerial Council on the 11th and 12th May.
The Governor and Premier Joseph Easton Farrell will represent Montserrat at the Coronation Ceremony at Westminster Abbey. They will join other guests at a reception at Buckingham Palace the evening before the event.
Governor Tucker said:
“It is an honour to be able to attend The Coronation of our King and The Queen Consort. It is a momentous occasion for all of the British family across the globe. It is wonderful that representatives of The Royal Montserrat Police Service and The Royal Montserrat Defence Force will be part of the Coronation. I hope Montserratians at home and around the world will watch the ceremony and cheer our police and defence force.”
The Governor will be off Island until the 29th May. Mrs. Lyndell Simpson will be the Acting Governor.