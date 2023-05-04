INVITATION TO SUBMIT EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST – LAND SURVEYORS’ BOARD

Overview
______________________________________________________________
The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment is inviting Expressions of Interest from suitably qualified candidates to serve on the Land Surveyors’ Board as;
- Member – Licensed Surveyor, and
- Member – Private Sector
The Land Survey Act CAP 08.09 Section 4 (1) provides for the Chief Surveyor as Chairman of the Board and the appointment of two persons to be appointed by the Governor, one of whom shall be a Surveyor, licenced to practise in Montserrat. Section 4 (2) states that the members shall hold office for a period of two years.
Applicants to be considered cannot be engaged in any activities which may be conflicting to the functions of the Board to ensure transparency and fairness in decision making. Applicants are therefore expected to declare any (real or perceived) conflicts of interest on application.
Members are expected to perform the duties of the Board professionally and ethically, and in accordance with the functions of the Board. Applicants will be assessed based on the qualifications and experience criteria outlined below.
Background
______________________________________________________________
The Land Surveyors’ Board is constituted under the Land Survey Act CAP 08.09 Sections 4 and 5.
Duties of the Board:
- May grant to persons duly qualified in accordance with the provisions of the Act, licences to practice Land Surveying in Montserrat;
- Shall keep a Register of all licensed surveyors in accordance with section 8 of the Act;
- May with the approval of the Governor, take disciplinary proceedings against licensed surveyors in accordance with the provisions of the Act;
- Shall hear and determine any dispute between any licensed surveyor and his client as to the fees charged by the licensed surveyor; and
- Shall perform such other functions as are prescribed by the Act or any regulations made thereunder.
Qualifications and Experience
The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing & the Environment is seeking applicants for the role of:
- Member – Civil Society who possess:
- At least three (3) years’ experience in a senior administrative or technical role.
- Has been active in representing a Civil Society Organization.
- At least three (3) years’ experience in functioning on a Committee or Board in matters related to land surveying, real estate, land development or similar matters.
- Ability to analyse situations involving survey matters.
- Has experience to show an innovative and problem-solving approach.
- Ability to communicate effectively; verbally and in writing.
vii. Good knowledge and understanding of Montserrat’s Land Survey Act.
2. Member – Licensed Surveyor who possess:
i. A Land Surveyor Licence and has practiced on Montserrat for at least five (5) years.
ii. A Bachelor’s Degree in Land Surveying and Mapping Sciences.
iii. At least three (3) years’ experience in a senior administrative or technical role.
iv. At least three (2) years’ experience functioning on a Committee or Board in
matters related to land surveying, real estate, land development or similar
matters.
v. Ability to analyse situations involving survey matters.
vi. Has experience to show an innovative and problem-solving approach.
vii. Ability to communicate effectively; verbally and in writing.
viii. Good knowledge and understanding of Montserrat’s Land Survey Act.
Remuneration
EC$ 600.00 per sitting of the Board
Commencement
1 June 2023
Application: Content and Deadline
______________________________________________________________
Expressions of Interests to include;
- A Curriculum Vitae
- A short Personal Statement explaining your experience and interest in the work of the Land Surveyors’ Board showing the value you can add to the Board
- One Letter of Reference
Hard copies of Expressions of Interest applications are to be sent to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing & the Environment, hand delivered or by regular mail to P.O. Box 272, Brades, Montserrat, or by e-mail to: malhemail@gov.ms to reach the Ministry by Deadline date; 12 May 2023.
Hardcopy mails are to be contained in an envelope labelled ‘Land Surveyors’ Board application. Prospective applicants seeking additional information on this assignment are invited to email malhemail@gov.ms or call 1 664 491 2075.