Cabinet Approves Government of Montserrat 2023/2024 Priority areas for Scholarship Awards and Professional Qualifications

Cabinet has approved the Government of Montserrat Priority List for Long Term Courses of Study and Professional Qualifications to be pursued in the 2023/2024 academic year.
Cabinet Decision 179/2023 approved 68 areas listed in order of priority for Long Term Learning. The Priority List is ranked according to the Government’s 2023-2024 Policy Agenda.
Cabinet also approved a weighted selection criteria that would be used to identify potential beneficiaries and make recommendations to Cabinet for the award of Scholarships.
The Human Resources Management Unit (HMRU) is now inviting individuals who wish to be considered for scholarships to submit application forms to its office by Wednesday May 31, 2023.
Applicants will be asked to submit a completed TD1 form (Click here to download), an acceptance letter from their chosen University or College, an outline of the course of study, proof of the programme cost from the institution, two guarantors and copies of two (2) forms of identification inclusive of a passport.