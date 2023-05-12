Government of Montserrat

Beware of Illicit Children’s Medications

Health, Ministry of Health & Social Services, News / 12th May 2023

12 May, 2023– The Ministry of Health and Social Services is asking the public to be aware of illicit preparations of children’s medications circulating on the international market after hundreds of children have suffered acute kidney injuries or died after consuming these products.

Local investigations by the Ministry of Health have not revealed the presence of these items on the local market however persons purchasing or receiving items from abroad should exercise caution.

The items and manufacturers include:

Product NameManufacturer
Promethazine Oral SolutionMAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Kofexmalin Baby Cough SyrupMAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Makoff Baby Cough SyrupMAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Magrip N Cold SyrupMAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Termorex SyrupPT KONIMEX
Flurin DMP SyrupPT YARINDO FARMATAMA
Unibebi Cough SyrupPT UNIVERSAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
Unibebi Demam Paracetamol DropsPT UNIVERSAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
Unibebi Demam Paracetamol SyrupPT UNIVERSAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
Paracetamol DropsPT AFI FARMA
Paracetamol Syrup (mint)PT AFI FARMA
Vipcol SyrupPT AFI FARMA
Ambronol SyrupMARION BIOTECH PVT. LTD
DOK-1 Max SyrupMARION BIOTECH PVT. LTD
  

Parents are advised to seek medical attention immediately if your child has ingested any of the products listed.

Cough, Cold and Fever Preparations not to be consumed

