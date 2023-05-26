Invitation to tender for Salem Community Resource Centre Rehabilitation  

The Government of Montserrat (GOM) has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in an amount equivalent to US$607,000 towards the cost of the Basic Needs Trust Fund Tenth Cycle (BNTF 10) and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of this financing to eligible payments under this contract. Payment by CDB will be made only at the request of (GOM) and upon approval by CDB, and will be subject, in all respects, to the terms and conditions of the Financing Agreement. The Financing Agreement prohibits withdrawal from the financing account for the purpose of any payment to persons or entities, or for any import of goods, if such payment or import, to the knowledge of CDB, is prohibited by a decision of the United Nations Security Council taken under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. No party other than (GOM) shall derive any rights from the Financing Agreement or have any claim to the proceeds of the Financing.
The Project is being implemented by the Office of the Premier through the Basic Needs Trust Fund BNTF (Montserrat) has contracted Consultants who will assist the BNTF with delivering the Project. The Consultant has prepared design and contract documentation and will assist in tender administration and evaluation and supervise Project activities.
BNTF now invites sealed bids from eligible bidders for the Salem Community Centre Rehabilitation. The works include, but are not limited to the following:
The renovation of the Salem Community Centre which includes, the repairs to the roof and floors. The construction of a sheltered walkway to accommodate access to bathroom shower facilities in the event of a hurricane, the performance of ground works, the creation of walkways after landscaping and drainage works, the construction of a sheltered step to connect two levels for ease of access from the building, the creation of wheelchair accessible areas within the building etc.
Firms whether bidding individually or in the form of a Joint Venture, shall:
- Be legally incorporated or otherwise organised in, and have their principal place of business in an Eligible Country;
- Be more than fifty (50) percent beneficially-owned by a citizen or citizens and/or a bona fide resident or residents of an Eligible Country, or by a body corporate or bodies meeting these requirements, as far as the ownership can be reasonably determined; and
- Shall have no arrangement and undertake not to make any arrangement whereby the majority of the financial benefits of the contract, i.e. more than fifty (50) percent of the value of the contract, will accrue or be paid to sub-contractors or sub-consultants that are not from an Eligible Country.
Eligible countries are member countries of CDB. Bidders are advised to review the detailed eligibility criteria detailed in Section 4 and conflict of interest provisions in Section 5 of the Procurement Procedures for Projects Financed by CDB (January, 2021), as published on CDB’s website.
Eligible bidders will be required to submit full qualification information with their bids establishing their eligibility to bid and qualification to perform the contract if the bid is accepted. Tender and qualification information are to be submitted in the English Language on the prescribed forms inserted in the Bid Documents. Submissions that do not provide the information required, or do not demonstrate the prospective contractor’s ability to perform satisfactorily, will not qualify and will not be considered for further evaluation.
Eligibility requirements include, but are not limited to the following:
(a) All Bidders shall include in their bid, proof that it has satisfied its obligations in respect of the payment of Income and Property Tax and Social Security contributions in Montserrat by including in their submission a valid Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC) or Tax Compliance Letter (TCL) from the Inland Revenue Department.
(b) All bidders and their named sub-contractors participating in Public Sector procurement opportunities shall include in their bid, proof of being registered under the Companies Act of Montserrat with a valid Certificate of Incorporation with the Financial Services Commission (FSC) at the time of bid opening.
Qualification requirements include, inter alia:
(a) An average annual turnover (defined as certified payments received for works in progress or completed) within the last 7 years of at least Eastern Caribbean Dollars, One Hundred and Fifty Thousand (XCD150,000);
(b) A demonstrable cash flow (including access to credit) of Eastern Caribbean Dollars, eighty Thousand (XCD80,000); and
(c) Experience as prime contractor in the construction of at least three (3) assignments of a nature, scope and complexity comparable to the proposed project activity within the last seven (7) years (to comply with this requirement, works quoted should be at least 80 percent complete).
Bidding Documents may be obtained by eligible bidders from the first address below for a non-refundable fee of XCD100.00. Requests may be made by written application including email. Written applications must be clearly marked: “Request for Bidding Documents for the Salem Community Resource Centre Rehabilitation”, along with the name, address and contact information of the bidder for which Bidding Documents are being requested. Payment should be by wire transfer, bank draft or bank guaranteed cheque made payable to: Basic Needs Trust Fund.
Information to pay by wire transfer can be obtained from the first address below.
Applicants who request that documents be forwarded to them must submit an account number from a local courier agent that accepts freight collect charges. Documents will be promptly dispatched, but under no circumstance will Government of Montserrat or Basic Needs Trust Fund or their authorised agent be held responsible for late delivery or loss of the documents so transmitted.
Submissions in sealed envelopes clearly marked “Bid for the Salem Community Resource Centre Rehabilitation”, must be received at the second address below not later than 2:00 p.m. on August 2, 2023. Bid opening will take place immediately after the deadline for submission at the second address below in the presence of bidder’s representatives who choose to attend. Qualification information only must be simultaneously submitted to the third address below. Late bids will be rejected.
Government of Montserrat/Basic Needs Trust Fund reserves the right to accept or reject any bid, and to annul the process and reject all bids, at any time prior to award of contract, without thereby incurring any liability to the affected prospective bidder(s) or any obligation to inform the affected prospective bidder(s) of the grounds for Government of Montserrat/Basic Needs Trust Fund action. Government of Montserrat/Basic Needs Trust Fund will not defray any costs incurred by any bidder in the preparation of bids.
|1. Address for Correspondence
|Ms. Jennifer Meade
BNTF Office
Upper Floor Little Bay Public Market
Robert Griffith Drive
Little Bay
Montserrat
Email: meadejv@gov.ms
|2. Address for Bid Submission and Bid Opening
|Procurement Department
Ministry of Finance and Economic Management
Government Headquarters
Brades
Montserrat
Email: www.gov.ms/tenders
|3. Address for Completed Qualification Information Only
|Mr. George Yearwood
Portfolio Manager
Caribbean Development Bank
St. Michael
BARBADOS
Email: George.yearwood@caribank.org
The deadline for bid submission is Wednesday 2nd August 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hard copies can be downloaded from the Government of Montserrat website at www.gov.ms/tenders.
Additional information can also be obtained from:
BNTF Office in Little Bay, Upstairs the Public Market, Montserrat | Telephone 1 (664) 491-2673 | Email address: meadejv@gov.ms .