MINISTER OF ENERGY ATTENDS IRENA’S CARIBBEAN INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

The Minister with responsibility for Energy the Honourable Dr. Samuel Joseph is currently in Barbados representing Montserrat at the Caribbean Investment Conference which runs from May 30 – June 1 2023.
Since the Small Island Developing States Ministerial held during the 13th IRENA Assembly in January 2023, there has been increased urgency to remove the barriers hindering the development of sustainable and bankable renewable energy projects in SIDS.
Commenting from the conference Hon. Dr. Joseph said:
I am really pleased to be in attendance at the IRENA-Caribbean Investment Conference. The conversations around energy and a transition to green energy have been ongoing and conferences such as these give SIDS like Montserrat the opportunity to identify potential investment gaps and challenges that have prevented us from transitioning to a green energy economy.Minister of Energy Honourable Dr. Samuel Joseph