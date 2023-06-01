2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Message from the Director of the DMCA Alvin Ryan 

Today, the 1st of June, marks the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and forecasters advise that this season will bring near-normal levels of storm activity to the region. We, therefore, must all play our part to be as prepared as possible.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a 40% chance of a near-normal season, a 30% chance of an above-normal season and a 30% chance of a below-normal season.
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting between 12 to 17 named storms with winds of at least 39 miles per hour. Of those storms, five to nine are expected to become hurricanes, including four major hurricanes at Category 3 or above.
Despite any prediction however, we must make ourselves ready regardless, because it really does only take one! Being prepared is one of the most important things we can do as individuals, families, businesses and communities to minimize the impacts of severe weather events.
If you haven’t already done so, stock up on your hurricane supplies now, and make sure you have hurricane plans in place for your homes, businesses and families.
Yes, the predictions are uncertain, but we must all try our best to guard against complacency. I have every confidence in the measures the DMCA, Government departments and other stakeholders have taken, to ensure that we can bravely face any storms that may come our way.
Building a national culture of disaster preparedness and resiliency is a collective responsibility. We all have a role to play in following the advice given by the DMCA and local officials, to stay informed and know what action to take to keep yourself and your loved ones safe in the event Montserrat is impacted by a storm or hurricane and its associated hazards.
I understand the novelty of monitoring weather systems for your selves and reading forecasts on social media, but I urge you to monitor ZJB Radio and follow the DMCA website and social media sites for the official information about any storms or hurricanes that may impact Montserrat.
Our Emergency Shelters will be ready for occupation in the event of a storm or hurricane. Your hurricane plans should include knowing where the nearest shelter to your home is located. If you don’t already have a hurricane plan, please make one whether or not it is written down.
If we do find ourselves facing a storm this year, I ask you to please pay attention to Government announcements and bulletins that will carry official information to tell you what to expect and what to do.
While, the DMCA will continue to do all it can, to help us get through any storm or hurricane, each and every one of us must ensure that we have a plan and are prepared to execute those plans.
I pray God will again spare us and keep our precious island and residents safe this Hurricane Season and beyond.
Thank you.