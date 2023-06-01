2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Message from the Governor (A.g) Mrs. Lyndell Simpson

As we approach the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, I would like to join the Honourable Premier and the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) to encourage the people of Montserrat to make every effort to prepare for this Hurricane Season.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted a near-normal hurricane season this year, with 12 to 17 named storms, of which 5 to 9 could become hurricanes, including 1 to 4 major hurricanes. Regardless of the number of storms predicted this season, we need to prepare now, as it only takes one storm to devastate our beloved island of Montserrat.
The priority of every Governor is and always will be the safety of Montserrat and its people. The Disaster Management Coordination Agency continues to work collaboratively with key agencies to ensure the island is in a state of readiness for the 2023 Hurricane Season.
The various ministries and departments within the Montserrat Public Service have started their annual preparedness and readiness assessments to ensure they are able to bounce back quickly to serve the people of Montserrat throughout this hurricane season. I also urge all residents and business owners in Montserrat to update their emergency plans and have an emergency kit equipped with essential supplies should the island be impacted by a storm or hurricane.
Montserrat stands to benefit from the support of the United Kingdom in the form of its naval support ship this hurricane season. The UK stands ready to provide humanitarian aid and disaster relief should the island be impacted by a storm or hurricane.
We must work together to plan for the possibility that Montserrat can be affected by a tropical storm or hurricane. In 1989, the island was severely damaged by Hurricane Hugo. I would like to urge all families, businesses and the vulnerable to take whatever serious and urgent precautions are necessary now to ensure that this hurricane season does not find you in an unfortunate and risky state of unpreparedness and vulnerability.
The Governor’s Office and the Office of the Deputy Governor have continued their commitment to fulfilling their obligations under the National Disaster Management Act. The National Disaster Policy Response Advisory Committee (NDPRAC) will convene if it deems necessary to monitor the levels of preparedness of all key stakeholders and critical initiatives.
In closing, I would like to say it is critical that everyone understand their risk and heed the warnings of DMCA and local officials. We hope the upcoming Hurricane Season will be quiet for Montserrat, but if we continue to work together, we will face what may come with strength and resilience.
Be Prepared; Stay Prepared; it only takes one!