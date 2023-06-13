The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and Environment Launches Breadfruit and Mango Fest 2023

The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and Environment is pleased to announce the Breadfruit and Mango Fest, to be held from August 23rd to 26th in Little Bay. The festival will feature a variety of educational seminars, a variety of quizzes and competitions including mango eating competitions and the Youth Quiz. A breadfruit vodka pub crawl and a breadfruit inspired dinner hosted by special guest chef Todd Manley will be a feature of the Festival.
The Ministry is dedicated to boosting the value of breadfruit and mango, two of the nation’s most valuable and productive crops. The festival is an opportunity to showcase the versatility of these fruits and to educate the public about their nutritional value.
Registration for the various competition categories is now open. To register, please fill in this form Breadfruit and Mango Fest 2023 Registration.
To learn more about the competition details click here.
Alternatively, you can visit www.gov.ms, the Ministry’s Facebook page, visit the office of the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and Environment, or send an email to Ms. Carol Howe or Ms. Deneese Fenton to register.
We look forward to seeing you at the Breadfruit and Mango Fest!
Contact Us for further information
Email: Ms. Fenton – DeneeseH.fenton@gov.ms
Email: Ms. Howe – howec@gov.ms