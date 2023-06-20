PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT COMPLETES FIRST STAGE OF THE COMMISSIONING PROCESS FOR THE HOT MIX PLANT

During the week of 5th – 9th June 2023, the Public Works Department within the Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour & Energy along with the supplier of the Plant, Smart Asphalt Solutions, conducted various activities to include demonstration exercises to test and prove the capability of the hot-mix plant.
This was the first stage of the “Commissioning Process”. A number of additional activities will
need to be undertaken in order for the plant to be fully commissioned.
As previously stated, the mix design is critical to the demonstration. It is defined as the process of determining the appropriate amount of aggregate and asphalt binder to achieve the optimum combination for hot mix asphalt production and placement, ensuring functionality and compliance. This process involved transporting the asphalt, placing and compacting it at a designated site using relevant equipment and manpower. These activities were carried out with consideration for the safety of the driving or traveling public by working in low-traffic areas and prioritizing pothole repair, thereby minimizing potential hazards.
When all of these activities and exercises are completed the hot mix plant will be officially commissioned and the road works planned by the Public Works Department for the island’s Road Infrastructure will begin to be implemented.
The PWD team began the assembly of the Hot Mix Asphalt Plant at the Plant Site located below the PWD Workshop on March 30th 2023. Representatives from the plant’s supplier “Smart Asphalt Solutions” are assisting the PWD to complete these activities and to train staff on the plant’s operation ahead of its official commissioning.
The plant has been bought as part of the A01 Road Project under the Capital Investment Programme for Resilient Economic Growth (CIPREG) funded by the UK Government.
We value your patience and understanding as we complete the commissioning process.
and PWD as we move forward.
and PWD as we move forward.