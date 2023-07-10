CABINET PRESS NOTES 15th and 22nd JUNE 2023  

PUBLIC HOLIDAY IN JUNE
Cabinet ratified its decision that Monday, June 19th 2023 will be observed as a public holiday to celebrate the official birthday of King Charles III and that all shops and stores may open for sale.
E-LITIGATION FILING AND SERVICE PROCEDURE
Cabinet noted that the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court’s Electronic Document Filing and Service Platform, the E-Litigation Portal, went live on 14th June 2023.
IMMIGRATION MATTERS
Cabinet noted that a paper on immigration is being prepared by the Commissioner of Police and Premier’s Office and will come to Cabinet for consideration next week.
CARICOM 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Cabinet was informed that Premier (Ag), Dr. Samuel Joseph will represent Montserrat at the 45th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, from 2-6 July 2023 in Trinidad. The meeting forms part of activities to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Caribbean Community.
VISIT OF FCDO OFFICIAL – VIJAY RANGARAJAN
Cabinet was informed of the upcoming visit of Vijay Rangarajan, Director General of the Americas and Overseas Territories at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).
CYBER SECURITY ASSESSMENT
Cabinet noted that a team will be on island to assess Montserrat’s cyber security risks.
KINGS BIRTHDAY & CORONATION ACTIVITIES
Cabinet noted that the King’s Birthday Parade will be held on Saturday 17th June 2023. A reception is planned for the evening and a Children’s Coronation Party scheduled for 18th June 2023.
KING CHARLES III CHILDREN’S PARK
Cabinet noted that the Ministry of Agriculture is working to present options to Cabinet on a suitable location for the agreed Children’s Park.
ABSENCES
Cabinet noted that Hon. Joseph E Farrell, Premier and Hon Charles Kirnon, Minister of MoHSS and MoEYAS are on vacation leave.
UPDATE ON THE CFATF MUTUAL EVALUATION OF MONTSERRAT
Cabinet noted that the Hon. Speaker is confirming the availability of Legislators to schedule a meeting with the Hon. Attorney General to inform them of the status of the evaluation.
VULNERABILITY OF FIRE STATION BUILDING
Cabinet noted that the Disaster Management Coordinating Agency (DMCA) is minded of the vulnerability of these buildings and that the DMCA and Ministry of Communication Works, Energy and Labour will collaborate to submit a Paper to Cabinet with the list of vulnerable Government buildings.
REQUEST FOR DUTY FREE CONCESSIONS
Cabinet deliberated on the need for an established policy to guide duty concessions for Montserratians living abroad and those persons who are on-island.
Cabinet agreed that the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management would spearhead a review of import duties and consumption tax regime and to provide recommendations for Cabinet’s consideration. An update on the progress of the review is to be submitted in a month, with a full Paper directed to Cabinet within two (2) months.
Cabinet also directed that the:
- Ministry of Finance and Economic Management (MoFEM) reviews the slate of SROs for duty concessions to assess relevance, avenues for consolidation and revision;
- Government Information Unit (GIU) issues Press Releases/Notices to direct the public to the information platforms where legislation and SROs are published.
POLICY APPROACH TO IMMIGRATION ACT PERMITS TO REMAIN
Cabinet discussed, extensively, the legislative and procedural framework pertaining to immigration, work permits and visitor visas.
Cabinet directed that within three (3) months, the Immigration Working Committee, Office of the Premier, must submit to Cabinet a policy steer on how to address the current immigration concerns. This would guide the amendments to the legislative framework.
Cabinet agreed that in accordance with Section 22 (3) of the Immigration Act (Cap.13.01), the Chief Immigration Officer may grant to immigrants and their families, who are currently on island, and who are not a charge on public funds, an extension for a period not exceeding three (3) months, on their permits to remain in Montserrat as visitors.
ECCB’s 40TH ANNIVERSARY LECTURE SERIES (Montserrat Edition)
Cabinet acknowledged the reminder to attend a lecture on “The Promise of Information and Communication Technology – Yellow Economy” at the Cultural Centre on June 22, 2023 at 6pm and noted that Hon. Samuel Joseph will be one of the presenters.
MINISTERIAL ABSENCE OVERSEAS
Cabinet noted the upcoming absences on overseas duty:
- Hon. Premier (Ag) will attend the 45th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in Trinidad and Tobago from July 2-5, 2023, and;
- Hon. Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, and the Environment will attend the 7th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers of Agriculture in Grenada from June 29-July 1, 2023. Hon. Veronica Dorsette–Hector will perform duties of Acting Minister during the said period.