First Female Officer Commissioned

For the first time in its history the Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF) has commissioned a Female Officer.
Her Excellency the Governor presided over a brief ceremony for the Royal Montserrat Defence Force on Tuesday July 11th 2023 where Officer Cadet Carmencita Duberry was Commissioned as a Second Lieutenant (2Lt) in the Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF). This is the first time in the 125-year history of the Force that this has taken place. 2Lt Duberry enlisted into the RMDF on 22 May 2007 and through her dedicated service 2Lt Duberry gained promotions in 2014 to the rank of Lance Corporal and then again in 2016 to the rank of Corporal. In 2022 she was appointed to the rank of Officer Cadet which is officer in training.
2Lt Duberry has served in various capacities within the Force during her tenure. She has served as one of the medical personnel within the Force and was trained as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Similarly, 2Lt Duberry has worked within the training sector of the organization specifically with incoming recruits to assist with both the training and administrative process.
During the passage of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria in 2017 2Lt. Duberry provided stellar service running an entire shelter by herself. She was an integral member of the Force’s COVID-19 response between 2020 and 2021. This included security duties at Supermarkets and other critical sites as well as logistics at the Food Bank that was created to support families in need. Similarly, 2Lt. Duberry was a member of the team which worked directly with the Cuban Medical Brigade to ensure that the necessary logistics for the team to be able to function were in place.
Additionally, 2Lt Duberry has been the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to Her Excellency the Governor and the Deputy Governor when she acts as Governor at all major ceremonial events on island since her appointment as Officer Cadet. This is a role which she has performed with etiquette and professionalism.
2Lt Duberry is the holder of a Certificate and Diploma in Food Technology, as well as, a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Food Science and Technology. She was awarded the Efficiency Medal in 2019 having completed 12 years’ service in the RMDF.
2Lt Duberry’s accomplishment has built on the legacy of the women that served previously within the Force. She is the first woman to receive a formal commission as an Officer within the Ranks of the RMDF. The Hon. Veronica Dorsette-Hector and Miss Eunice Pond were both appointed as Officer Cadets but were not commissioned. When 2Lt Duberry achieved the rank of Corporal she equalled the highest rank an enlisted female soldier achieved in the Force. This was held previously by Miss Albertine Browne.