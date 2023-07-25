NATIONAL ADVISORY COUNCIL CALLED ON TUESDAY JULY 25 2023

National Advisory Council was held today Tuesday July 25 2023.
Governor Sarah Tucker called a National Advisory Committee (NAC) today, this is a cross government meeting, comprising of the Governor (Chair), Premier Joseph Farrell, Minister nominated by Premier (Deputy Premier Dr Samuel Joseph), Leader of the Opposition, Attorney General, Financial Secretary and Commissioner of Police.
This body is established under The Constitution (45) and meets to discuss matters of national impact and to provide advice to the Governor.
The NAC will continue to convene throughout the current situation.
Governor Sarah Tucker said:
‘It is critical that my Office and Leaders across The House work together to support Montserrat, this Council facilities that, and I am grateful for the support of all parties.’