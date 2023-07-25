NOMINATIONS FOR THE NATIONAL HONOURS AND AWARDS EXTENDED

The Government of Montserrat is seeking Nominations for the conferment of National Honours and Awards.
Nominations for the National Honours and Awards, are reopened from Monday 24 July 2023 and close on Friday 15 September 2023.
A person may nominate an individual for an award in the following categories:
The Order of National Hero
The Order of the National Hero is the highest award and is granted to a Montserratian who:
a) By exceptional and extraordinary service, has changed the course of the country and
b) Significantly transformed the lives of Montserratians.
c) The Order of National Hero may be conferred upon someone posthumously or during his lifetime.
The Order of Excellence
The Order of Excellence is awarded to a Montserratian who:
a) By extraordinary and unwavering commitment and devoted and distinguished service has contributed significantly to the development of Montserrat and positively projected its image or
b) for exceptional achievements in any field or discipline at the national, regional and international level.
The Order of Distinction
The Order of Distinction is awarded to a Montserratian who:
a) In any field, has given distinguished and outstanding service: or
b) Has attained remarkable achievement at the national level or made remarkable contribution on a national level
The Order of Merit
The Order of Merit is awarded to a Montserratian:
a) For meritorious contribution to national development in the field of arts, science, commerce, sports, education, governance, philanthropy, community service or any other related area.
All submissions should include the following:
- The Nominee’s name;
- The category nominated for; and
- Background and supporting information to justify the nomination, including significant accomplishments and achievements
Hard copy application forms are available at the Office of the Premier and soft copies can be downloaded below.
Completed nomination forms are to be addressed and submitted to the National Honours and Awards Committee, Office of the Premier.
|Contact
|Ms Denise Silcott
Senior Assistant Secretary, HR & Finance Office of the Premier
|Telephone
|1-664-491-3378
|Nhac@gov.ms