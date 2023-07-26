JOINT STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR SARAH TUCKER, PREMIER JOSEPH FARRELL AND DEPUTY PREMIER DR SAMUEL JOSEPH

We thank you for your continued patience as the teams work together to resolve the current challenges, everyone is working at pace within the capacity that we have.
MUL has confirmed that Mr. Fyzoodeen Abdool of Kelly Tractors Inc., a Caterpillar Dealership in Miami, Florida USA, will arrive on Montserrat this week on the afternoon of Thursday 27 July, to bring parts and support on the repairs for #6 Generator. Mr. Sean Hartley from BVI is supporting MUL with #3 Generator with good progress. A further engineer from Miami has arrived and is supporting the Glendon Hospital and Water pumping generators.
The new load shedding schedule was issued last night, running a 4/4 change, this will help to alleviate challenges with smaller generators running for long periods and help allow officials to plan.
We have reviewed the longer-term need to build resilience into the power grid and this is now being discussed with the FCDO, who has put together a team to support Montserrat, accessing expertise across utilities, resourcing and logistics.
The generator at the Belham Water Station has been replaced but challenges remain. We are monitoring water stocks closely and reiterate the request to minimise usage for the next few days where possible.
We recognise the need to ensure we have a longer-term solution for these key areas and so will be talking this critical time as an opportunity to scope out clearly the requirements that will ensure stability for the future.
We recognise that the work we are doing may not be visible, but please be assured that everyone involved is working together for Montserrat.
We would like to especially recognise the team at MUL for their continued dedication.
The NAC will meet again tomorrow Thursday July 27th after Cabinet.