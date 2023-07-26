PUBLIC INPUT REQUIRED ON PROPOSED MODIFICATION TO THE PHYSICAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR NORTH MONTSERRAT

The Physical Planning Unit (PPU) within the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment (MALHE) is seeking public input on proposed Modification to the ‘Physical Development Plan for North Montserrat 2012-2022’. The Ministry of Health & Social Services has applied for a rezoning of lands in Lookout which was zoned for residential to be converted for cemetery purposes. The land is located north/north east of the existing mini foot ball ground and comprises of an area of 2.89 acres. The existing cemetery has almost reached full capacity hence the need to expand the cemetery.
In keeping with Section 6 of the Physical Planning Act which guides the procedure for revision and modification of the Approved Development Plan, public consultation is required on this matter. This is to ensure that residents of the immediate and surrounding areas, stakeholders, and all interested parties are:
(i) aware of the proposal
(ii) allowed the opportunity to provide feedback on, and raise any related concerns or issues they may have.
The concerns of the public will be taken into consideration.
This Notice takes effect from 29 July, 2023 to 14th August 2023.
A town Hall meeting is planned for 9th August 2023 at 5pm at the Lookout Community Centre.
|Contact
|Clement Meade
Chief Physical Planner
Physical Planning Unit
Ministry of Agriculture, Trade, Lands, Housing and the Environment
Brades
Montserrat
|Telephone
|664-491-6795
|ppu@gov.ms