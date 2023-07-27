JOINT STATEMENT BY THE MERIDIAN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LTD AND THE MONTSERRAT PORT DEVELOPMENT PROJECT TEAM

The Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) Elbe, a suction hopper vessel that arrived in Montserrat’s territorial waters to carry out the dredging of the Little Bay harbor, departed the project site on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The dredging operation is a key milestone in the execution of the Port Development Project and the Elbe has undertaken approximately 25,000m3 of dredging to date, the majority being sand. The removal of this sand has exposed stones and boulders which are not suitable for dredging by the vessel’s suction equipment. Meridian Construction Company Ltd. is currently confirming what material remains and is assessing the best way to efficiently remove this material, to allow for design dredge depths and profiles to be achieved. Further updates will be provided in due course.
The public is being cautioned to remain at a safe distance away from the dredging operation when it resumes. Signage and other bulletins will be put in place to ensure the safety of everyone and that there is no harm to the community.
For further information contact:
|Contact
|Mr. Peter Watenhofer
|InfoMPD@meridanbvi.com