Government of Montserrat

Travel Protocols

JOINT STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR SARAH TUCKER, PREMIER JOSEPH FARRELL AND DEPUTY PREMIER DR SAMUEL JOSEPH – BRIEF UPDATE

27th July 2023

This morning we have wider power stability, whilst testing of machinery is ongoing, this is not a move back to full power, and we may return to the 4/4 shifts.
The team at MUL continue to work around the clock to stabilise the power supply, we are very grateful for their ongoing dedication
The engineer for number 6 is on route to arrive this afternoon.

Water is still a challenge, please continue to minimize usage as we seek to find a resolution.
If you have water outages please report them.
Further meetings are ongoing and we will issue another update later today.

