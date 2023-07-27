JOINT STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR SARAH TUCKER, PREMIER JOSEPH FARRELL AND DEPUTY PREMIER DR SAMUEL JOSEPH – BRIEF UPDATE

This morning we have wider power stability, whilst testing of machinery is ongoing, this is not a move back to full power, and we may return to the 4/4 shifts.
The team at MUL continue to work around the clock to stabilise the power supply, we are very grateful for their ongoing dedication
The engineer for number 6 is on route to arrive this afternoon.
Water is still a challenge, please continue to minimize usage as we seek to find a resolution.
If you have water outages please report them.
Further meetings are ongoing and we will issue another update later today.