STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR SARAH TUCKER, PREMIER JOSEPH FARRELL AND DEPUTY PREMIER DR SAMUEL JOSEPH

STATUS
We are all pleased that power has remained stable for the last 24 hours, and the temporary fix in place is currently holding.
Engineers continue to work on #6 Generator, with the aim of increasing the capacity at Brades Power Station.
All businesses and homes should now be back on Grid.
We would like to thank all the offices and businesses who have continued on Generator power to reduce the pressure over the past week.
WATER
The water storage is replenishing now that we are back on mains power. We continue to monitor this. The FCDO has dispatched new purification tablet stocks as a precautionary measure.
We continue to ask everyone to be mindful about water usage as the tanks fully refill.
POWER
As noted above, the engineers at MUL, supported by external resources, have enabled some stabilisation. We are grateful for the continued commitment of these individuals and the teams around them. This remains under careful monitoring.
The United Kingdom Government (UKG) is providing expertise to work with us, on island, early next week to scope our essential needs – this means they will set out the requirements to enable power resilience for Montserrat in the medium term and ahead of the new Medium speed GENSET coming on line. They will also review the power resilience needed for water.
We will provide more information when reports are completed.
LOAD SHEDDING
This has been paused, but please note that there is still a possibility of it being required again, so continue to plan accordingly, including food provisions and storage.
NEXT STEPS
We will continue to meet daily, review the situation, and provide updates when there is more information to share.
The work these last ten days has been to stabilise the power supply. Whilst continuing to monitor this, we have moved to our second phase; to establish wider resilience. It is essential we get this in place, before we move to working on a longer-term strategic review.
We continue to work closely with the UKG, to identify resources and specialist assistance, and express our thanks to that cross government team for its continued support.
We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has worked and continues to work hard, here and overseas, to support Montserrat. The proactive teamwork is enabling positive progress for our island.
Unless anything changes, we will provide a further update after the weekend.