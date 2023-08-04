COLLABORATION BETWEEN RMPS, MONTSERRAT SOCIAL SERVICES, AND MINISTRY OF EDUCATION TO PROTECT CHILDREN

In a united effort to safeguard the welfare of children in Montserrat, the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS), Montserrat Social Services, and the Ministry of Education continue to work together to ensure the safety and protection of our children.
At the end of April 2023, the RMPS received crucial information from a concerned member of the public about a potential risk to a child in Montserrat. This led to a swift and coordinated operation, resulting in the arrest of several men believed to be involved in child grooming.
The Police Commissioner said:
Due to the bravery of some individuals in coming forward, the RMPS were able to take immediate action and following initial investigations three adult men have been charged with serious offences that involve child sexual exploitation and rape. All three appeared in court and are currently on conditional bail awaiting trial. This case demonstrates that RMPS will take seriously all reports and deal with them sensitively and promptly.”Dr. Nick Caveney, Commissioner of Police
Acknowledging the importance of proactive measures to prevent such incidents in the future, the three agencies are collaborating to conduct a series of briefing events. Dr Gregory Julius added:
These events, scheduled to commence in Autumn 2023, aim to educate students, teachers, and parents about the risks of child abuse, child sexual exploitation, and child grooming. Only by providing essential information and raising awareness through these sessions can we empower individuals to recognize potential signs of danger and be confident to seek help and support when needed.Dr. Gregory Julius, Director of Education
The importance of ‘breaking the silence on child abuse’ to allow the future generation to be given every opportunity to fulfil their potentials in a safe, healthy and supportive environment. It is extremely important that everyone plays their role in safeguarding and protection of our children. Anyone who suspects or is aware of a child at risk to should report it immediately. Complete confidentiality, sensitivity, and honesty is guaranteed and as a multi-agency task force we will take positive and decisive action to protect the most vulnerable members of our community.Mrs. Teresena Fergus, Director of Social Services
To report concerns or seek assistance, the RMPS safeguarding team can be contacted at:
Phone: 1-664-491-2555
Email: Police@gov.ms