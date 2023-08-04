GOVERNMENT OF MONTSERRAT FOOD VOUCHER RELIEF PROGRAMME ROLLS OUT ON AUGUST 10TH

The Government of Montserrat’s Food Voucher Relief Programme will roll out on Thursday, 10 August 2023, to assist residents on the island who need economic relief during these challenging times.
The initiative will enable each household on Montserrat to purchase up to $300.00 worth of grocery supplies from any supermarket of choice participating in the programme.
The Social Services Department will administer the food voucher programme, provide the vouchers, and manage the reimbursement of funds to participating supermarkets after they have been submitted, with the purchase receipts attached.
The participating supermarkets are Aravins Enterprises, Ashok’s Supermarket, Angelos International, Victors Supermarket, The Umpire, Deepak’s Supermarket, Edith’s Enterprises Limited, Silane’s Bakery and Grocery, Rams Emdee and The People’s Mini Mart (Salem).
Each household can collect three (3) vouchers valued at $100 each to purchase groceries only. Supermarkets are prohibited from redeeming vouchers for alcohol and cigarettes.
Food vouchers are non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for cash, no change will be given, but householders can add money to the voucher.
Food vouchers can be collected from central locations across the island from Salem to Look Out. Each collection point will operate for two (2) days to allow residents in neighbouring areas to collect vouchers.
The collection dates and times for food vouchers will be aired on ZJB Radio daily, and published on the ZJB Radio’s website and Facebook page, the Government of Montserrat website, the Government Information Unit Facebook page, and other mediums.
Food vouchers will only be issued to the head of each household, who must provide a valid form of identification (passport, driver’s licence or social security card) to collect the vouchers.
The deadline for the use of food vouchers will be Friday, 15 September 2023, therefore householders are asked to be mindful of the date.