FOOD VOCHER RELIEF PROGRAMME – COLLECTION DATES AND TIMES

The Government of Montserrat has announced the collection dates and times for residents to receive food vouchers across the island.
The Food Voucher Relief Programme will start on Thursday, 10 August 2023, in Salem, and ends on Thursday, 17 August 2023, in St Peter’s to assist residents of Montserrat who need economic relief during these challenging times.
|Date
|Time
|Assigned Station
|Areas being Serviced
|August 10th and 11th
|9am to 5pm
|Salem Daycare
|Persons residing in Salem, Friths, Glebe, Flemmings, Isles Bay, Old Towne and Olveston.
|August 10th and 11th
|9am to 5pm
|Lookout Community Centre
|Persons residing in Quashie Spring, Brimm’s Ghaut, Eastern Coastline and North of the Northern Main Road.
|August 14th and 15th
|9am to 5pm
|Brades Primary School
|Persons residing in Cudjoe Head, Baker Hill, Cavalla Hill, Nixons, Banks, Brades, Shinnlands and Manjack,
|August 14th and 15th
|9am to 5pm
|Davy Hill Community Centre
|Persons residing in Carr’s Bay, Little Bay, Davy Hill, Sweeney’s, Old Norwood, Geralds, Drummonds and Rendezvous.
|August 16th and 17th
|9am to 5pm
|DMCA – Yellow Hill road (conference room downstairs)
|Persons residing in St. John’s, Mongo Hill, Dick Hill, Judy Piece and Barzey’s.
|August 16th and 17th
|9am to 5pm
|St Peters Old School
|Persons residing in Woodlands, Cheap End, Palm Loop, St. Peter’s, Forgathy, Virgin Islands, Providence and Jones Hill.