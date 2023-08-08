Government of Montserrat

Travel Protocols

FOOD VOCHER RELIEF PROGRAMME – COLLECTION DATES AND TIMES

DMCA, Events, News, Press Release, Social Services / 8th August 2023

The Government of Montserrat has announced the collection dates and times for residents to receive food vouchers across the island.

The Food Voucher Relief Programme will start on Thursday, 10 August 2023, in Salem, and ends on Thursday, 17 August 2023, in St Peter’s to assist residents of Montserrat who need economic relief during these challenging times.

DateTimeAssigned StationAreas being Serviced
August 10th and 11th9am to 5pmSalem DaycarePersons residing in Salem, Friths, Glebe, Flemmings, Isles Bay, Old Towne and Olveston.
August 10th and 11th9am to 5pmLookout Community CentrePersons residing in Quashie Spring, Brimm’s Ghaut, Eastern Coastline and North of the Northern Main Road.
August 14th and 15th9am to 5pmBrades Primary SchoolPersons residing in Cudjoe Head, Baker Hill, Cavalla Hill, Nixons, Banks, Brades, Shinnlands and Manjack,
August 14th and 15th9am to 5pmDavy Hill Community CentrePersons residing in Carr’s Bay, Little Bay, Davy Hill, Sweeney’s, Old Norwood, Geralds, Drummonds and Rendezvous.
August 16th and 17th9am to 5pmDMCA – Yellow Hill road (conference room downstairs)Persons residing in St. John’s, Mongo Hill, Dick Hill, Judy Piece and Barzey’s.
August 16th and 17th9am to 5pmSt Peters Old SchoolPersons residing in Woodlands, Cheap End, Palm Loop, St. Peter’s, Forgathy, Virgin Islands, Providence and Jones Hill.
GoM Collection Dates and Times for Food Voucher Relief Programme

Ministries

Featured Links

Address

  • Government Headquarters,
  • Brades,
  • Montserrat,
  • MSR1110

Follow Us

Facebook-f Twitter Envelope Youtube
Scroll to Top