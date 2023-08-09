“DON’T HIT SEND!!’ – COLLABORATIVE CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED TO END SEXUAL OFFENCES AGAINST CHILDREN

The Montserrat Legislature Department, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour & Energy, have launched a campaign on the on the ‘Sexual Offences and Cyber Crime Amendment Act’ of 2022.
The campaign titled, “Don’t Hit Send!!” was launched in an effort to protect the innocence of children browsing the internet, as well as ensure their safety and wellbeing.
The Montserrat Penal Code (Amendment) Act, 2022 Section 134A is Indecent photograph of a child. This act stipulates that it is an offence to take or allow to be taken, make, distribute, show, or have in your possession an indecent photograph of a child.
The facts that govern this offence are as follows:
- A child is a person under 18 years of age.
- An indecent photograph of a child is:
1. An image or realistic computer-generated image of a child engaged in a sexually explicit pose, sexual activity or conduct.
2. An image showing parts of a child’s body pasted onto a picture of an adult’s body for sexual purposes and the complete image appears to be a child.
- A “photograph” in this context is a moving or still image, stored by any means. An “image” can also be data, stored by any means which is capable of conversion into a still or moving image.
Charges brought forth under Penal Code (Amendment) Act, 2022 Section 134A establishes that on summary conviction a fine of $5,000, or Two (2) years’ imprisonment, or both fine and imprisonment shall ensue.
Charges brought forth under Penal Code (Amendment) Act, 2022 Section 134A establishes that on conviction on indictment a fine of $100,000, or ten (10) years’ imprisonment, or both fine and imprisonment shall ensue.
The “Don’t Hit Send” campaign is not just a slogan or tagline; it embodies a profound message of responsibility and empathy in the digital age. As Minister of Communications, as a father and husband, and someone who cares about the people of this land, I urge each one of you to embrace this message and join in the collective responsibility of protecting our children’s well-being. Within our close-knit community, the impact of cybercrimes can be devastating. Our children deserve the freedom to explore the digital world without fear, while we, as adults, must ensure that they are protected at all costs.Minister of Communication, Works, Labour, and Energy, Hon. Dr. Samuel Joseph expressed his support of the campaign.
The Minister also urged the people of Montserrat to be vigilant in reporting any suspicious activities in order to protect our children from the darker corners of the internet.