FOOD VOCHER RELIEF PROGRAMME – FIFTEEN SUPERMARKETS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FOOD VOUCHER PROGRAMME

The Government of Montserrat has announced that a total fifteen (15) supermarkets will participate in its Food Voucher Relief Programme which starts on Thursday, 10 August 2023, in Salem, and ends on Thursday, 17 August 2023, in St Peter’s.
Each household will be able to purchase up to $300.00 worth of grocery supplies from any supermarket of choice participating in the programme. Each household can collect three (3) vouchers valued at $100 each to purchase groceries only. Supermarkets are prohibited from redeeming vouchers for alcohol and cigarettes. The deadline for the use of food vouchers will be Friday, 15 September 2023. The list of participating supermarkets and their locations is below.
|Participating Supermarkets
|Location
|Angelos International
|Brades
|Aravins Enterprises Inc
|St John’s
|Ashok’s Supermarket
|Brades
|Destiny Supermarket (Prince)
|Salem
|Deepak’s Enterprises Limited
|Davy Hill
|Edith’s Enterprises Ltd /AH WE Shopping Center
|St John’s
|Good Samaritan
|Cudjoe Head
|M&B Mini Mart
|Look Out
|MS Osborne Ltd
|Brades
|Nadine’s Grocery and Vegetables
|Sweeney’s
|Rams Emdee Enterprises Ltd
|Salem
|Silane’s Bakery and Grocery
|Davy Hill
|The People’s Mini Mart
|Salem
|The Umpire Frozen Meats & More
|Brades
|Victor’s Supermarket
|Davy Hill