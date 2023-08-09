Government of Montserrat

FOOD VOCHER RELIEF PROGRAMME – FIFTEEN SUPERMARKETS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FOOD VOUCHER PROGRAMME

The Government of Montserrat has announced that a total fifteen (15) supermarkets will participate in its Food Voucher Relief Programme which starts on Thursday, 10 August 2023, in Salem, and ends on Thursday, 17 August 2023, in St Peter’s.

Each household will be able to purchase up to $300.00 worth of grocery supplies from any supermarket of choice participating in the programme. Each household can collect three (3) vouchers valued at $100 each to purchase groceries only. Supermarkets are prohibited from redeeming vouchers for alcohol and cigarettes. The deadline for the use of food vouchers will be Friday, 15 September 2023.  The list of participating supermarkets and their locations is below.

Participating SupermarketsLocation
Angelos InternationalBrades
Aravins Enterprises IncSt John’s
Ashok’s SupermarketBrades
Destiny Supermarket (Prince)Salem
Deepak’s Enterprises LimitedDavy Hill
Edith’s Enterprises Ltd /AH WE Shopping CenterSt John’s
Good SamaritanCudjoe Head
M&B Mini MartLook Out
MS Osborne LtdBrades
Nadine’s Grocery and VegetablesSweeney’s
Rams Emdee Enterprises LtdSalem
Silane’s Bakery and GroceryDavy Hill
The People’s Mini MartSalem
The Umpire Frozen Meats & MoreBrades
Victor’s SupermarketDavy Hill
Participating Supermarkets on Montserrat

