JOINT STATEMENT BY THE MERIDIAN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LTD AND THE MONTSERRAT PORT DEVELOPMENT PROJECT TEAM

The Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) Elbe, a suction hopper vessel is scheduled to return to Montserrat, on Thursday August 10th, 2023 to continue the dredging of the Little Bay harbor. The dredger will arrive tonight and will immediately re-commence works on the Montserrat Port Development Project.
A long reach excavator also arrived on the Wednesday August 2nd, 2023 to assist with the dredging operation. As its name states it is an excavator with an extra-long boom/reach which would allow the equipment to reach greater depths than the excavators seen on island. This equipment is part of the strategy geared towards the efficient removal of materials and allow for the design dredge depths to be achieved.
The public is being cautioned to remain at a safe distance away from the dredging operation as it resumes. Persons must adhere to the signage and floating barriers that will be put in place to ensure the safety of everyone and that there is no harm done to the community.
The Montserrat Port Development Project where “Community Progress is our Purpose”.