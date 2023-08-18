Eight Individuals Awarded Government of Montserrat Scholarships 2023

The Government of Montserrat (GOM) has awarded scholarships to eight individuals to pursue undergraduate studies abroad.
The Recipients of the 2023/2024 National scholarships as approved by Cabinet Decision 340/2023 are as follows:
|Priority Area
|Area of Study
|MSc Renewable Energy, Technology and Sustainability
|MSc Renewable Energy Technology & Sustainability
|BSc (Hons) Crime Scene Science
|BSc Crime Scene Science
|MSc Nurse Anaesthetist
|MSc Nurse Anesthesia
|BSc IT Major Information Technology, Computer Science, Data Science
|BSc Computer Science
|BSc IT Major Information Technology, Computer Science, Data Science
|BSc Data Science Innovation Management & Computer Science
|Bachelor of Arts in Special Educational Needs
|B. Ed Education – Special Education
|Bachelor of Medical Technology
|BSc Biomedical Science
|Bachelor of Science Degree in Major – Chemistry
|BSc Chemistry with Education
This year, twenty-eight (28) applicants were considered by the National Training and Scholarship Advisory Committee (NTSAC). The applications were reviewed against the established criteria and recommendations were submitted to Cabinet for a decision.
Scholarship recipients are considered based on the Government of Montserrat’s training priorities. These priorities are principally informed by the Government’s policy agenda which is the foundation of the island’s development thrust.
For 2023-2024, the Government Policy Priority focus areas were:
- Food Security
- Economic Development/Growth
- Renewable Energy
- Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.
In submitting their priority learning needs, Ministries and Departments were also required to consider the following;
- The number of critical posts which have been vacant for extended periods and have proven hard to fill;
- Positions identified as critical, hard to fill and approved for funding under the Technical Cooperation Programme;
- The areas required for succession planning and business continuity;
- The areas identified where serving officers need to attain the basic qualifications for their current job.
The number of awards issued yearly is dependent on the budget allocated to scholarships and the number of awardees who would complete their studies in the particular year. The Government of Monserrat wishes to extend congratulations to the awardees and best.
For more information contact:
Email: odg@gov.ms
Telephone: (664) 491-6524