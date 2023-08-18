PUBLIC INPUT REQUIRED ON PROPOSED MODIFICATION TO THE PHYSICAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR NORTH MONTSERRAT 2012-2022

The Physical Planning Unit (PPU) within the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment (MALHE) is seeking public input on proposed Modification to the ‘Physical Development Plan for North Montserrat 2012-2022’. The Ministry of Health & Social Services has applied for a rezoning of lands in Lookout which was zoned for residential to be converted for cemetery purposes. The land is located north/north east of the existing mini football ground and comprises an area of 2.89 acres. The existing cemetery has almost reached full capacity hence the need to expand the cemetery.
See below Schematics of the land use Proposal – Appendix A & Appendix B.
In keeping with Section 7 of the Physical Planning Act the Authority shall publish statement of the representations it has received and the responses of the Authority to those representations.
This Notice takes effect from 18th August, 2023 to 16th October 2023.
The PPU has published the information at the following locations:
- The Montserrat Public Library
- The Government of Montserrat website: www.gov.ms
- ZJB Radio
- Government Information Unit Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/giumontserrat
- Physical Planning Unit website: ppu.gov.ms
All comments should be received by 16th October, 2023.
|Contact
|Clement Meade
Chief Physical Planner
Physical Planning Unit
Ministry of Agriculture, Trade, Lands, Housing and the Environment
Brades
Montserrat
|Telephone
|664-491-6795
|ppu@gov.ms