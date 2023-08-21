TRAILING SUCTION HOPPER DREDGER (TSHD) ELBE COMPLETES ITS OPERATIONS ON MONTSERRAT

Joint Press Release By The Meridian Construction Company Ltd And The Montserrat Port Development Project Team
The Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) Elbe, a suction hopper vessel, successfully recommenced the dredging operations in Little Bay from Friday, August 11th, 2023.
During this period, the dredger has achieved remarkable progress by efficiently removing and disposing of a substantial portion of the materials within the construction footprint and the navigational path. On the completion of its dredging duties over this weekend TSHD Elbe departed Montserrat for the final time. The forthcoming stages of dredging and the meticulous tidying up of the slopes will be executed utilizing alternative equipment and methods.
We extend our sincere appreciation to the public, fisherfolks, swimmers, and the entire community for their cooperation throughout this critical phase of the project. As we continue to work towards the successful completion of the Montserrat Port Development Project, we urge all individuals to remain steadfast in observing the safety protocols put in place we are resolute in our commitment to ensure no harm comes to our community.
“The Montserrat Port Development Project is guided by the principle of ‘Community Progress is our Purpose’,” affirmed Mr. Rawlson Patterson, Port Project Manager. “We are dedicated to achieving sustainable development that enhances the quality of life for our residents.”