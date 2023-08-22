Post-Cabinet Press Notes for August 2, 2023

Members of Cabinet met on Wednesday, August 2nd, 023 and discussed a number of matters of national importance, as follows:
FOOD VOUCHER RELIEF PROGRAMME
Cabinet received an update on the preparatory actions taken to commence implementation of the Food Voucher Relief Programme. In particular, Cabinet noted that media communications were being finalized and the Programme will begin on August 10th. Cabinet advised that the vouchers should expire on September 15th, instead of August 31st as was originally approved.
CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY AT PORT LITTLE BAY
Cabinet noted that Meridian, Port Authority and the Commissioner of Police have initiated arrangements to demarcate a swimming area at port Little Bay for the safety of the public.
DAVY HILL SEWERAGE TREATMENT PLANT
Cabinet approved the allocation of a portion of crown land Block/Parcel 14/04/302, for the installation of a solar plant at the Davy Hill Sewerage Treatment Plant by the Montserrat Utilities Ltd.
INFRASTRUCTURE PRIORITY AGENDA 2023/24 TO 2025/26
Cabinet approved:
- The implementation of the Infrastructure Priority Agenda 2023/24 for Ministries and Departments on behalf of GOM:
a. Brades Primary School Roofing;
b. St. John’s Health Centre – Roof repair, windows renovation, and;
c. Dental Clinic – Roof refurbishment.
2. The endorsing of the Business Case (Services): GOM Buildings’ Maintenance Priorities:
a. agreeing the risk-based priority maintenance matrix.
LANDHOLDING LICENCES
Cabinet approved the issuance of the following landholding licences:
- Claudia Ann Marie Webb of United Kingdom, to own land, namely Block 13/22 Parcels 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97 and 98 in the St. Peter’s Registration Section of Montserrat, and;
- Christopher Martin Woodward of Montserrat to own land, namely Block 12/07 Parcel 79 in the Beachettes Registration Section of Montserrat.
PORT PROJECT COORDINATOR, LITTLE BAY PORT DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Cabinet approved the secondment of Mr. Rawlson Patterson as Port Project Coordinator for a period of eighteen (18) months or, to the completion date of the project, whichever is later.
ZERO (0%) RATING OF IMPORT DUTY ONLY ON WHITE GOODS AND EMERGENCY POWER SUPPLIES
Cabinet agreed the approach for zero (%) rating of import duty only on white goods and emergency power supplies.
2024-25 PRIORITIZED POLICY AGENDA
Cabinet approved the following five (5) priority areas to form the Policy Agenda for the fiscal period 2024-25:
- Access;
- Capacity/efficiency in the public service;
- Healthcare;
- Education, and;
- Governance.
PROTOCOL AMENDING THE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN MONTSERRAT AND THE STATES OF GUERNSEY ON EXCHANGE OF INFORMATION AND TAX MATTERS
Cabinet ratified the Protocol Amending the Arrangement between the Government of Montserrat (as authorized by the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) and the States of Guernsey on the exchange of information relating to tax matters, done with the Chief Minister for the States of Guernsey, at St Peter Port and at Brades, Montserrat.
Cabinet then approved the instrument giving force to the agreement be laid in the Legislative Assembly and where necessary, the enactment of such legislation that will bring the agreement into force in Montserrat.