POST CABINET PRESS NOTES FOR 24TH AUGUST 2023

Members of Cabinet met on Thursday, August 24th, 2023 and discussed a number of matters of national importance as follows:
FOOD VOUCHER RELIEF PROGRAMME
Cabinet received an update on the food voucher scheme issued to support residents and noted that 95% of households on Montserrat collected the $300 voucher.
Cabinet agreed to provide residents with another opportunity, a single day before the opening of the school year where remaining beneficiaries will be allowed to collect their voucher. A date will be announced.
MUL GENERATOR REPLACEMENT
The replacement generator is expected to be on island by the end of September 2023. Cabinet was informed of this during an update on the procurement of a replacement generator.
REVIEW OF THE IMMIGRATION POLICY
Cabinet continued discussions on immigration and the ongoing review of legislation to ensure a modern approach to the island whilst maintaining the integrity and protections needed.
UPDATE ON ACCESS
Cabinet continued discussions on the provision of the best possible sea access solution for Montserrat.
COMPANIES BILL
Consultations on the Companies Bill will be facilitated during the week of August 28th 2023, led by Consultant Legislative Drafter, Richard Carpenter.