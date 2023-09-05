Post Cabinet Press Notes for August 31st 2023

Members of Cabinet met on Thursday August 31st, 2023 and discussed a number of matters of national importance, as follows.
FOOD VOUCHER RELIEF PROGRAMME
Households who have not yet collected their food vouchers will have another opportunity to do so.
Cabinet declared Wednesday September 06th 2023 as the single day where remaining beneficiaries can take advantage of the relief initiative. More information on this will be shared via the Government of Montserrat’s media platforms.
MUL GENERATOR REPLACEMENT
Cabinet continues to monitor on a weekly basis developments pertaining to MUL’s replacement generator. In its most recent meeting, Cabinet noted that the new 2MW high speed generator is still scheduled to arrive on island at the end of September 2023.
Cabinet was also informed that several parts for the medium speed generator have already arrived.
PUBLIC SECTOR PENSIONS REFORM
Public Sector pensions reform remains on the Government of Montserrat’s agenda. Cabinet discussed the provision and agreed to undertake comparator work with other Overseas Territories.
REGISTRATION OF MEDICAL PRACTITIONER
Cabinet approved the registration of General Medical Practitioner and Anesthetist Dr. Marc Anthony Wilfred Bevaughn Luther of Guyana under the Medical Act Cap 14.02.
FINANCING FOR EDUCATION REFORM
Cabinet approved funding under the Government’s Education Reform Programme to ensure the continued training and development of teachers at the primary and secondary levels.
Ten (10) teachers will benefit from the allocation which will cover tuition and other associated costs.
Under the programme, five (5) teachers at the Montserrat Secondary School will receive funding to obtain their Diploma of Education and five (5) primary school teachers will receive financial support to pursue a Bachelor’s of Education.
RE-ALLOCATION OF FISCAL SPACE
Cabinet received an update from the acting Financial Secretary on expenditure to date and insight into the potential fiscal space available to fund identified priorities.
Cabinet reviewed areas of high priority across the Government of Montserrat and approved a number of key projects to be supported.
FREIGHT SUPPORT FOR THE IMPORTATION OF CHICKS
Cabinet discussed the provision of support towards the importation of chicks and requested that the relevant Ministries provide additional information to allow Cabinet to determine the level of contribution that can be made towards defraying the freight.
IMPLEMENTING BONDING ARRANGEMENTS
Cabinet reiterated its decision regarding the implementation of bonding arrangements by the Human Resources Management Unit (HRMU).
Cabinet in a previous session directed that the HRMU mandates the signing of all bonds for its Scholarship Awards Programme before funding is released to recipients.
WHITE GOODS & EMERGENCY BACKUP EXEMPTION PROGRAMME
Cabinet endorsed the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management’s administrative procedures and conditions guiding the implementation of the White Goods and Emergency Backup Power Equipment Exemption Programme.
The programme approved by Cabinet offers a zero rating of Customs Duty on electrical appliances and emergency backup power equipment. The programme commenced on September 1st 2023 and will expire on March 29th 2024.
The exemption applies to items imported directly by individuals and items purchased from local vendors. Individuals seeking to access the concession through direct importation must complete the exemption application form and have it endorsed by MoFEM.
Additional information on the programme can be obtained by contacting MoFEM or the Montserrat Customs and Revenue Service (MCRS).
OVERSEAS DUTY
Cabinet noted that the Hon. Minister of Education, Health and Social Services, Charles Kirnon will represent Montserrat at the World Peace Restoration Meeting in South Korea from September 15th – 21st 2023.
Minister Kirnon will then attend a meeting of CARICOM Health Ministers at the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) in Washington, DC from September 21st – 24th and a meeting of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) from the 25th to October 1st 2023.
Mrs. Dorsette-Hector will oversee the Ministry Education, Youth Affairs & Health and Social Services in the Minister’s absence.
DUTY FREE CONCESSION
Cabinet approved the granting of duty-free concessions in the form of Import Duty to local business, Ryner’s Refrigeration Services.
LANDHOLDING LICENCE
Approval was given to grant a landholding licence to Kurt William Hesser to own land in the St. John’s Registration Section of Montserrat.