PRESS RELEASE – MONTSERRAT’S HOT MIX ASPHALT PLANT TO BE COMMISSIONED

The Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour, and Energy is pleased to announce a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of our road infrastructure.
On Tuesday, September 19th, 2023, the contractors responsible for procuring the Hot Mix Asphalt Plant will be present on the island to complete the commissioning of this vital infrastructure, in accordance with the contract terms.
This project signifies a substantial leap forward in our commitment to providing safer and more efficient road networks for Montserrat residents. The Hot Mix Asphalt Plant will play a pivotal role in ensuring that our road surfaces adhere to international standards and are more resistant to wear and tear, ultimately improving the quality of our transportation system.
Additionally, in conjunction with the final commissioning of the Hot Mix Asphalt Plant, the Contractor will work closely with the Public Works Department to carry out essential road repair work during this period. This cooperative effort reflects our dedication not only to improving the manufacturing process of road materials but also to addressing existing road maintenance needs. We understand the importance of minimizing disruptions to the public, and our comprehensive plan incorporates effective traffic management strategies.
Furthermore, as part of our commitment to capacity building and skill development, we will conduct training sessions during the commissioning period. These sessions will cover operators’ and maintenance training for the Asphalt Plant. By equipping our workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge, we aim to ensure the long-term sustainability of our road infrastructure projects.
The Ministry will strive to minimize inconveniences during this period of road repair and commissioning activities. Open lines of communication via official channels and announcements will be available to keep residents informed about any temporary traffic diversions that may become necessary. The Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour, and Energy is excited about the positive impact this project will have on Montserrat’s road infrastructure and the opportunities it will create for our skilled workforce. We look forward to the successful completion of the Asphalt Plant commissioning and the continued improvement of our road networks.