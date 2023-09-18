VISIT OF HMS DAUNTLESS TO MONTSERRAT

Each hurricane season the British government commit substantial resources to the Caribbean region to be ready to support the Overseas Territories should they need it. This year HMS Dauntless spearheads this commitment.
Her Excellency the Governor is very pleased to announce that HMS Dauntless will visit Montserrat this week, arriving in our waters around sunrise on Wednesday, 20 September, for a full 2 day programme, departing at sunset on Thursday, 21 September.
While primarily a warship what really sets HMS Dauntless apart is its versatility. With a wildcat helicopter capable of transferring stores or personnel the ship provides an excellent platform from which to deliver humanitarian aid and disaster relief.
‘The hurricane season is always a time of uncertainty, so seeing HMS Dauntless appear over the horizon and being able to visualise first-hand the support we can call upon should we need it is always an encouraging and reassuring experience’Governor Sarah Tucker
While too big to anchor in Little Bay, HMS Dauntless will remain well within sight of land and will be visible from any vantage point around or overlooking Little Bay and Carr’s Bay.
‘HMS Dauntless brings with it considerable capabilities should humanitarian aid or disaster response be needed. The public will see its helicopter flying overhead and its landing craft bringing people to and from the ship. On Thursday, RMDF will participate with HMS Dauntless military personnel on an exercise that will test our disaster response capabilities. An opportunity for our RMDF recruits to work alongside professional military personnel and learn from them is always a rewarding experience.’Commanding Officer of the Royal Montserrat Defence Force, Lt Col Ryan
In addition to a series of meetings and events the 2 day programme will include a rounders challenge match between Montserrat and the ship’s crew at Little Bay starting at 1630 on Wednesday, spectators welcome. On Thursday Commander Dorrington will visit schools to meet and talk to our young people.