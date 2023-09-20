POST CABINET PRESS NOTES FOR 14TH SEPTEMBER 2023

Members of Cabinet met on Thursday September 14th, 2023 and discussed a number of matters of national importance as follows:
FOOD VOUCHER RELIEF PROGRAMME
The distribution of food vouchers to remaining beneficiaries occurred on Wednesday September 6th 2023. The Ministry of Finance will provide a report to Cabinet on the total number of recipients who benefited from the initiative.
The Government of Montserrat’s Food Voucher Relief Programme was implemented to provide economic relief to residents, allowing households to purchase up to $300 worth of grocery supplies from supermarkets across the island.
MUL GENERATOR REPLACEMENT
Cabinet continues to closely monitor developments regarding MUL’s generator replacement. A notable update this week is that the medium speed generator passed its Factory Acceptance Test in Belgium and is on schedule to arrive on Montserrat in November 2023.
UPDATE ON ACCESS
Cabinet continues to discuss access options in response to the projected high demand in travel to Montserrat particularly between November 2023 and March 2024.
At its most recent meeting, Cabinet reviewed a proposal for approving fares and rates for a short-term passenger ferry service during this period. Further details will be made available in a subsequent announcement.
REMUNERATION OF ELECTORAL COMMISSION
Cabinet ratified its decision directing that a maximum of four weekly meetings per month be convened by the Electoral Commission and that any additional costs should be met from the existing budget for commissions.
A new Electoral Commission was appointed in May 2023 and is in the process of preparing for its role of supervising the next General Elections.
GOVERNMENT OF MONTSERRAT MINIMUM PENSION
Cabinet is giving consideration and is minded to make a decision on the minimum pension paid to public servants. Presently, Government’s minimum pension is $642.48.
FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE UNIT BILL
Cabinet approved the Financial Intelligence Unit Bill 2023 and directed that the Financial Intelligence Unit Bill 2023 be submitted for the next sitting of the Legislative Assembly.
The purpose of the draft Bill is to establish an operationally independent and autonomous Financial Intelligence Unit which will operate as a department of Government, administered by a Director.
PREMIER’S VISIT TO GIBRALTAR
Cabinet noted an update from the Hon. Premier on his visit to Gibraltar where he held fruitful discussions with other Heads of Overseas Territories. These included on areas for collaboration, constitutional matters and the introduction of the Overseas Territories (OT) Games.
REGISTRATION OF MEDICAL PRACTITIONER
Cabinet ratified its decision approving the registration of Medical Practitioner Dr. Heather Esther Emmanuel of Saint Lucia, to entitle her to practice on the British Overseas Territory of Montserrat, as per provision of the Medical Act. Cap 14.02.
LANDHOLDING LICENCES
Cabinet reviewed and approved two applications for land holding licenses, the first to Wendy Ann Verstraete to own land in the Salem registration section of Montserrat and the other to Emmanuella Jean to own land in the St. John’s registration section of Montserrat. Both were approved in accordance with sections 4 and 13 of the Landholding Control act. No. 2 of 2019.