CALL FOR APPLICATIONS FOR THE SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF FUND

Effective Monday, 25 September 2023, local businesses on Montserrat will be eligible to receive up to EC$5,000.00 in business relief funding under the Small Business Relief Fund.
The Small Business Relief Fund (SBRF) was developed last year by the Government of Montserrat (GoM) with funding from the European Union (EU) to provide some financial relief to small businesses that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. EC$100,000 was allocated by the Government of Montserrat for the programme.
This will be the second round of grants being offered under this programme where local businesses will be able to purchase appliances, tools, plant, machinery and equipment, building material, furnishing and furniture. As an added incentive, awardees will be able to import their items duty free under S.R.O 29 of 2023 Customs Duties and Consumption Tax (Enterprise Development Scheme) (Exemption) Order until 30 December, 2023.
Key conditions of the programme are that the funding cannot be used to pay utilities and salaries, repair or purchase motor vehicles or purchase items and goods for resale. Additionally, persons who benefitted under the Small Business Relief Fund in 2022 or under the Enterprise Development Scheme are not eligible to apply. The deadline for submission of applications is 30 November 2023.
Applications must be made to the Ministry of Finance & Economic Management (MOFEM) – minfinmail@gov.ms and copied to the Trade Division, Mrs. Ritchlyn Duke – hackettr@gov.ms.
For further information, contact the following numbers and/or email address:
- Ministry of Finance and Economic Management – (664) 491-2777
- Trade Division – (664) 491-2066
- Application forms can be accessed via: www.gov.ms – Ministry of Finance and Economic Management, alternatively, hard copies can be collected from the Ministry of Finance & Economic Management.