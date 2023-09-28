POST CABINET PRESS NOTES FOR 21st SEPTEMBER 2023

Members of Cabinet met on Thursday September 21st, 2023 and discussed a number of matters of national importance as follows:
NATIONAL EARLY WARNING SYSTEM
Cabinet approved the release of funding for the purpose of upgrading the National Early Warning System and repair Emergency Shelters across the island to meet international standards. The funding will enable a total overhaul of sirens which are critical to the National Early Warning System managed by the Disaster Management Coordination Agency, DMCA. The renovations will include troubleshooting and rebuilding the system back to 100% capacity.
Repairs to a number of shelters including the Look Out Girl Guides Building will be conducted. There are currently seven active emergency shelters on island. Cabinet’s approval of funding demonstrates the Government’s continued commitment to reduce the economic and societal impacts of disasters on the people of Montserrat.
CONSUMER PROTECTION LEGISLATION
Cabinet discussed advancing legislation to protect the rights and interests of consumers in relation to the supply of goods and services.
RESIMBID PROJECTS
Cabinet received a comprehensive update from the Financial Secretary on the status of RESIMBID Projects.
RESIMBID, the Resilience, Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity Programme for the Caribbean Overseas Territories is providing technical and financial assistance to support the Government’ of Montserrat’s thrust towards energy efficiency and conservation. Other projects being rolled out under the programme include the provision of laptops to students and the upgrade of facilities for electronic testing.
SUPPLEMENTARY APPROPRIATION (2023) No.3 BILL
Cabinet approved the Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2023 for presentation in the Legislative Assembly for its first, second and third readings.
BUDGET ESTIMATES
Cabinet approved budget ceilings for the fiscal year 2024/25. The draft estimates have now been submitted to Ministries and Departments to allow for the preparation of budgets in accordance with their planned programmes.
STRATEGIC OUTCOME FRAMEWORK
Cabinet was informed that another milestone in the development of a Strategic Outcome Framework for the Government of Montserrat has been achieved. Accounting Officers recently agreed with the consultants on the projects that will sit within each outcome.
The Strategic Outcome Framework is a planning and delivery tool that is intended to guide the development of an achievable Delivery Roadmap for the Government of Montserrat’s strategic objectives. It is expected to assist the government with the prioritization of spend aligned to government policy and build a delivery roadmap that is responsive to emergent needs.
2023 OVERSEAS TERRITORIES ATTORNEYS GENERAL CONFERENCE
Cabinet received an update from the Attorney General on the OT’s Attorneys General Conference which will be hosted on Montserrat on September 26th and 27th 2023.
The meeting would be the first in person conference since the COVID-19 pandemic. The UK Solicitor General is co-hosting the event. The summit is expected to focus discussions on safeguarding, maritime matters and criminal justice among other areas.
OVERSEAS TRAVEL
Cabinet noted that HE, the Governor will be away from the evening of October 5th to 14th, and will be meeting the UK consul in Toronto, in relation to the Diaspora. The Hon. Deputy Governor, Mrs. Lyndell Simpson will be Acting Governor during this Period
The Hon. Deputy Premier will attend a meeting of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) in Barbados from October 16th – 21st 2023. Mrs. Dorsette Hector will oversee the Ministry of Communications and Works during this period.
LANDHOLDING LICENCES
Cabinet reviewed and approved two landholding licences, the first to Paul and Marie- Hélène Gsponer to own land in the Beachettes Registration Section of Montserrat and another to Vincent Brownhill to own land in the Beachettes Registration section of Montserrat.
REGISTRATION OF MEDICAL PRACTITIONER
Cabinet approved the registration of Medical Practitioner – Dr. Ravi Kiran Manur, a practicing Medical Practitioner, to entitle him to practice on the British Overseas Territory of Montserrat in accordance with the Medical Act Cap 14:02.