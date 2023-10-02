ROYAL MONTSERRAT POLICE SERVICE (RMPS) LAUNCHES NEW DOMESTIC VIOLENCE POLICY

Starting from Monday, October 2nd, 2023, the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) will launch a new Domestic Violence Policy in adherence to the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act 2020. The policy comprehensively outlines RMPS processes in how it will respond to and investigate reported domestic violence incidents.
The newly launched RMPS Domestic Violence Policy creates a duty of positive action on all RMPS officers. This duty prioritises the safety needs of the victim or immediate family, and may result in the arrest of the suspected party.
The RMPS has conducted extensive training for itself and with numerous partners across Montserrat, all of whom strongly support this new policy. The decisions around domestic violence are often challenging, but the RMPS will continue to educate and support its officers, collaborating with partners from the public and third sector to deliver this positive change and ensure public safety.
Commissioner of Police, Dr. Nick Caveney, emphasised the significance of this transformation, stating, “This marks an important step for the RMPS, enabling us to better safeguard the most vulnerable members of our society. International research underscores that victims of domestic violence often experience several instances before reporting to the police. While anyone can fall victim to domestic violence, we are acutely aware of the prevalence of domestic murders and violence against women and girls, both globally and here in Montserrat. This progression demonstrates the RMPS’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the 2020 Domestic Violence Act. I want to reassure the public that we take our responsibilities seriously, approaching each incident objectively and thoughtfully.”
Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr. Oris Sullivan, reiterated the collaborative support, stating, “Alongside other public agencies, we wholeheartedly endorse the implementation of the RMPS Domestic Violence Policy. This initiative signifies a harmonisation between RMPS actions, and the legal directives set forth in the Domestic Violence Act 2020. The role of the Public Prosecutor is to rigorously evaluate both the evidence and the public interest in pursuing legal matters through the criminal justice system, thereby serving as a crucial counterbalance within the judicial framework. We shall closely collaborate with the RMPS during the implementation of this policy.”
Domestic Violence encompasses any incident or pattern of behavior in a domestic relationship that is coercive, controlling, or intended to coerce or control a person, or that causes harm or threatens to cause harm to the health, safety, or well-being of an individual. This may encompass physical, sexual, emotional or psychological, and economic abuse.