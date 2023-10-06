Application Period Closes for the Small Business Relief Fund

Effective today, Friday October 6, 2023, the Government of Montserrat through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management is no longer accepting applications for funding under the Small Business Relief Fund (SBRF).
Following the launch of the programme on September 20, 2023, The Ministry received an overwhelming response to the call for applications under the SBRF to make a total of EC$100,000.00 in relief funding available to small businesses on island. To date, forty-nine (49) applications have been received from local businesses.
Businesses who have applied can expect responses to their requests by next Friday, October 13, 2023 after which procurement will begin.
For further information, contact the following numbers and/or email address:
- Ministry of Finance and Economic Management – (664) 491-2777
- Trade Division – (664) 491-2066