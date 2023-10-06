POST CABINET PRESS NOTES FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

During last week’s Cabinet meeting on Thursday September 28, 2023, the following matters were agreed, discussed and or noted by the members of Cabinet.
RESEMBID PROJECTS – LAPTOP INITIATIVE
Cabinet received a status update from the Acting Minister of Education, Hon. Veronica Dorsette Hector on the laptop programme. To date, laptops for teachers and students are being procured. The Ministry is working to have the licence for the Education Management Information System, EMIS renewed. The provision of an ICT policy consultant and training for teachers, students and parents on the system are other elements of the programme.
Cabinet was informed that both the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Communications, Works, Labour and Energy will work more collaboratively on this project.
The Resilience, Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity (RESEMBID) Programme for the Caribbean Overseas Territories is providing technical and financial assistance to support the Government’ of Montserrat’s thrust towards energy efficiency and conservation.
The provision of laptops to students and teacher is one initiative under the RESIMBID project.
VOLCANO RELIEF FUND FINANCING CONSTRUCTION OF BASKETBALL COURT
Cabinet was updated on progress made on the construction of a Basketball Court in Davy Hill. The facility is being financed under the Volcano Relief Fund. The Volcano Relief Fund (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2021 specifies that the fund be used to assist communities in which persons who have been displaced by volcanic activity reside through the direct funding of a project or grants.
NATIONAL PUBLIC AWARENESS CAMPAIGN IN PREPARATION FOR CFATF MUTUAL EVALUATION
Cabinet endorsed the National Public Awareness and Communication Campaign which will be executed between September 2023 and April 2024 in preparation for
Montserrat’s Mutual Evaluation by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF).
The campaign will be delivered by a specially formed Public Awareness and Communications Team who will be responsible for informing stakeholders on the risks to Montserrat from money laundering and terrorist/proliferation financing. The PACT will also educate the public on the actions being taken by the government and the role everyone in Montserrat has to play to protect against these risks.
OTs ATTORNEYS GENERAL CONFERENCE
Cabinet noted wide representation at the OT AG’s conference from OT members and other states including Attorneys General and other participants from the United States, Falklands, Cyprus and Guernsey.
The conference was co-hosted by Montserrat’s Attorney General Sheree Jemmotte-Rodney and UK Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson. The British Virgin Islands (BVI) will host the next meeting of OT Attorneys General.
MONTSERRAT UTILITIES LIMITED (MUL) BILL
Cabinet approved the Montserrat Utilities Limited (MUL) Amendment Bill 2023 and the submission of the bill for reading in the Legislative Assembly.
ALLOCATION OF LAND FOR SOLAR AND MICROGRID SYNCHRONISING SWITCHGEAR SITE.
Cabinet approved the allocation of crown land Block/Parcel 14/11/194, for the purpose of installing a Microgrid Synchronizing Switchgear by the Montserrat Utilities Ltd (MUL).
The switchgear will ensure the adequate voltage and frequency of the solar facility and enable it to be within the allowable tolerances of the MUL Main-Grid when switching between the mini grid and grid mode which is connected to the whole MUL network.
EXTENSION OF APPOINTMENT OF MAC BOARD
Cabinet approved theextension of the appointment of the current board of management for the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) for one year from 1 October 2023 to 30 September 2024. Cabinet also approved the payment of $1,200 to the chairman and $900 to each member per quarter from the funds of the Council.
The board members are:
- Mr. Albrun Semper – Chairman
- Mr. Norman Cassell – Deputy Chairman
- Mrs. Adrienne Laborde – Treasurer
- Ms. Adena Johnson – Secretary
- Mr. Basil Morgan – Member
CERTIFICATE OF BELONGER STATUS
Cabinet approved the granting of Certificate of Belonger Status by virtue of Marriage to a BOTC/Montserratian to the following persons.
- Mr. Omar Henry
- Mr. Elvis Junior Bryan
- Mr. Allayne Mario St. Elmo Hall
- Mrs. Johanna Cuevas De Zapata
PERMIT OF PERMANENT RESIDENCE ON THE BASIS OF 8 YEARS RESIDENCE
Cabinet approved the granting of a Permit of Permanent Residence to the following persons.
- Mr. Mervin Kwesi Thomas
- Ms. Hannah Abigail Mc Pherson-Farrell
- Ms. Keneisha Natasha Williams
- Mrs. Lashauana Felicia Turton