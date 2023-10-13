CALYPSO MONARCH SPECIAL PRIZES LIST ANNOUNCED

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) is announcing the Special Prizes List for the 2023 Calypso Monarch Competition.
This year, the MAC has chosen to announce the list in advance to give calypsonians the best chances at winning one of the prizes.
Chair of the Calypso Committee, Theodore Phillip said this move is about making things easier for the Calypsonians. “Instead of them having to wait until the finals to know what prizes there are to be won, or whether they have a chance at winning one; the early release of the prize list will serve as a guide when writing their songs,” stated Mr. Phillip.
Close to XCD$10,000 can be won in special prizes, as outlined in the prize list below:
The 2023 Calypso Monarch Competition kickstarts on Saturday December 9th with the eliminations.