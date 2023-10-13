ZJB-GIU ORGANISATIONAL DEVELOPMENT EXERCISE BEGINS

The Government of Montserrat has engaged the services of Barbados-based media and communication specialist, Mr. Reudon Eversley to lead on the strategic convergence of the Government Information Unit (GIU) and the Broadcasting Services (ZJB) into a single operating entity.
Change Manager, Mr. Eversley arrived on island on Tuesday October 10, to undertake this organisational development exercise for an initial period of three months. Mr. Eversley is expected to provide recommendations to the Government of Montserrat on the best approaches for developing a cohesive structure inclusive of resource requirements for the entity to operate more efficiently. Additionally, he will support the development and implementation of media policy documents in line with international best practice.
As part of this exercise, Mr. Eversley will consult with key stakeholders in the public and private sectors, non-governmental organisations, the media, civil society and members of the public to help inform a common vision for information and broadcasting services on Montserrat. Meetings will therefore be organised with various groups to facilitate stakeholder engagement.
Mr. Eversley has both the academic background and practical experience in media and communication change management. His core competencies span the areas of media and journalism, strategic management and political management. Additionally, his professional experience includes media and communication consultancy roles for the Governments of St. Lucia and the Cayman Islands, and he has served as the Director of News and Current Affairs for the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation and the Caribbean News Agency (CANA) in Barbados.