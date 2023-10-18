POST CABINET PRESS NOTES FOR OCTOBER 5TH, 2023

The following matters were agreed, discussed and or noted by the members of Cabinet, during their October 5th, 2023 meeting.
CONSUMER PROTECTION LEGISLATION
Cabinet agreed that the Consumer Protection Bill 2018 will be reviewed by Cabinet in its first meeting in January 2024. The bill is intended to protect the rights and interests of consumers in relation to the supply of goods and services.
MUL GENERATOR UPDATE
Cabinet was informed that the high-speed generator has arrived. Further updates will be provided to the public through the Government’s media platforms.
S.R.O ON HURRICANE RISK REDUCTION EXEMPTIONS
Cabinet requested that a new order be prepared to extend the Hurricane Risk
Reduction and Resilience Drive 2023 S.R.O 13 of 2023 to November 30th 2023 to coincide with the end of the Hurricane Season. In addition, Cabinet requested that Cordless Drills be added to the list of exemptions.
The Hurricane Risk Reduction and Resilience Drive is geared towards building infrastructural resilience against the effects of hurricanes and other natural disasters. As part of the drive, participants are eligible to benefit from an exemption on Customs Duties and Consumption Tax on the importation of generators, change over switches, purpose built and ready-made storm shutters, wood chippers and first aid kits.
This initiative is in keeping with the Government of Montserrat’s responsibility to mitigate against the risks to life and property posed by hurricanes.
PAROLE BOARD
Cabinet approved the appointment of the Resident Anglican Parish Priest as a member of the Parole Board effective October 1st 2023 to December 31st 2027. Father Leroy Hodge, who is presently serving as Parish Priest in the Anglican
Church was appointed to the board. His successor will take over in the New Year.
BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF COMPANIES REGISTER
Cabinet noted the progress of the Beneficial Ownership Register and the Financial Services Commission FSC’s strategy of developing a fully online Companies & Intellectual Property System.
A fully transparent and accessible Beneficial Ownership register is a requirement by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
OECS HEALTH MINISTERS MEETING
Cabinet noted the Hon. Minister of Health and Education, Charles Kirnon will travel on overseas duty from October 7th 2023 to October 15th 2023 to attend the OECS Health Ministers Meeting from October 9th – 12th in the British Virgin Islands.
The meeting is expected to discuss challenges experienced by the OECS Member States especially as it relates to mental health.
PERMIT OF PERMANENT RESIDENCE
Cabinet approved the grant of a Permit of Residence to the following persons on the basis of 8 years’ residence.
- Mr. Junior Anthony Richards
- Mr. Odaine Omar Barnes
- Mr. Dominick Reuel Archer
- Ms. Nicola Simone Budram
- Miss. Mathania Louis
- Mr. Dawyte David Davis
- Miss Natoya Luchana Dennis Jarrett and that the conferral of the Permit of Permanent Residence be extended to her minor child.
Mr. Rickhall Romario Esberry was granted a Permit of Permanent Residence under the Pathway to Citizenship Programme.