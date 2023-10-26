POST CABINET PRESS NOTES FOR OCTOBER 12, 2023

Thursday October 26, 2023 – The following matters were agreed, discussed and or noted by members of Cabinet, during their meeting on October 12, 2023.
PORT DEVELOPMENT – 25M MOVEMENT OF THE PIER
Cabinet approved the 25 meters offset of the pier that is being designed and constructed under the Montserrat Port Development Project. This includes a 15 meters widening of the causeway.The change will cost XCD$5.6million and require a time extension of 21 days.
Cabinet agreed that a study needed to be conducted to assess the stability of the cliff.
COP 28 – CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE
Montserrat will be represented at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC.
Two representatives from the Government of Montserrat will travel to the United Arab Emirates to attend the November 30th to December 12th 2023 meeting.
COP28 will bring together leaders, climate activists and other stakeholders who will identify and assess actions that are needed to adapt to the already existing effects of climate change.
REGISTRATION OF MEDICAL PRACTITIONER
Cabinet ratified its decision to approve the registration of Medical Practitioner – Pediatrician, Dr. Sheree Peta-Gaye Mair of Jamaica in accordance with the Medical Act Cap 14:02.
REVIEW OF GOM PROJECTS
Cabinet requested that the Financial Secretary leads on a review of the governance framework on all government projects.