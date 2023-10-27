Appointment of New Chief Human Resource Officer

The Office of the Deputy Governor is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Miguelle Christopher as Chief Human Resources Officer in the Human Resources Management Unit (HRMU).
In her new role, Dr. Christopher will lead the strategic and operational functions of the Human Resources Management Unit (HRMU) where she will have oversight of the development and delivery of HR strategy, policies and procedures in order to attract, retain and develop public officers who can execute the Government of Montserrat’s legislative and policy agenda.
Dr. Christopher brings to this position a wealth of experience in leading strategic HR functions and has a career that spans 32 years across Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat and Trinidad and Tobago. In her most recent role, she served as Chief Training Officer within the Government of Antigua and Barbuda where she was responsible for overseeing the Learning and Development function. Prior to this, Dr. Christopher worked in several capacities in the public service of Antigua and Barbuda including in secondary and tertiary education, programme, and project management and public sector reform.
Appointed to the positon on October 1st 2023, Dr. Christopher has identified some key areas of focus which will be critical to strengthening the capacity of the public service. These indicators include improving the appointment turnaround time, succession planning including establishing training and development fast track programmes, reviewing the existing nominal role to determine what posts can ensure the efficient delivery of services, attracting persons back to Montserrat and the retention of talent.
Commenting on her priorities, she stated that her objective is “to obtain the perspectives of as many persons as possible including the HRMU staff, Ministry leaders, technical officers, public sector employee representatives, government officials and the general public.” These perspectives, Dr. Christopher stated “will assist with determining her priorities for the first six months to a year.”
Dr. Christopher holds a doctoral degree in Education with a specialization in Training and Development, a Master’s degree in Human Resources Management and a first degree in Sociology which includes Psychology and Management. She is also a certified Executive Coach and currently serves as the 1st Vice President of the Human Resources Professionals of Antigua and Barbuda.
She is married to Montserratian, Walter Christopher and is a proud mother of a son and a daughter. She is a licenced Lay Minister in the Anglican Church, a sports enthusiast and a lover of the performing arts. Dr. Christopher stated that at the end of tenure with the government of Montserrat, it is her desire that the HR Function would have grown into an aspect of public sector governance that is respected, appreciated, trusted and capable of being a central and strategic partner in the advancement of Montserrat. That aspiration, Dr. Christopher asserts is not a dream, but an intent.