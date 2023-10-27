The online ferry booking system is now live on https://www.ferry.mniaccess.com and accepting bookings ahead of the November 2, 2023 commencement of passenger service.
Persons travelling on the service are encouraged to book online and to check in at least an hour before the scheduled departure time. The Access Division indicated that advanced bookings will make passenger processing easier.
The V2V Empress Vessel will be operating this service with a max passenger capacity of 192 persons, including provisions for persons with disabilities.
The launch of the online booking site follows the October 20, 2023 contract signing between Government of Montserrat and NAVIYUC S.A. de C.V. to operate the V2V Empress Vessel for passenger ferry services between Montserrat and Antigua. V2V Empress is a Belize flagged Vessel based in Progresso, Mexico. The ferry arrived at Port Little Bay on October 26 in preparation for the start of service.
The schedule for travel and pricing structure:
The pricing structure is as follows:
For further details the Access Division can be contacted by email at accessmni@gov.ms or 491 3378 or via WhatsApp on 664-392-3600.