Robin Hall Appointed as New Commissioner for Montserrat

A new Commissioner of Police has been appointed following an international recruitment process.
Mr Robin Hall has been a police officer for thirty years serving in a number of UK forces, the last eighteen with Cambridgeshire Constabulary. He is currently the Head of the Major Crime Unit leading a team of 150 officers and staff investigating homicides and kidnaps across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.
Previous roles and responsibilities include Detective Superintendent for People and Professionalism responsible for Change Management and Organisational Improvement, Cambridgeshire’s response to inspections by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, and the Continuous Professional Development professional responsible for all officers and staff.
Mr Hall has worked alongside a number of other international police services including Turks and Caicos, Mauritius and Malta.
Mr Hall will take up his position on the 11th December 2023.
The current Commissioner of Police, Dr Nick Caveney will depart later this month, as he returns to UK policing. Her Excellency, Governor Sarah Tucker would like to express her thanks for all of the work Dr Caveney has undertaken during his tenure here in Montserrat, with special mention of the reintroduction of Community policing and the development of the safeguarding team.
In the interim period between Dr Caveney’s departure and Mr Halls arrival, Deputy Commissioner, Mr Charles Thompson will be acting Commissioner of Police.